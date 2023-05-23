Uvalde School Shooting

Lawmaker Vows Continued Push for Change After Uvalde Tragedy: ‘We're Not Gonna Stop'

By Brian Curtis

NBCDFW.com

State Senator Roland Gutierrez has been a tireless and vocal advocate for the families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Uvalde, introduced several bills this legislative session that he describes as “common sense gun safety solutions.” 

All of those efforts failed, including a measure that would have raised the age to buy semiautomatic rifles in Texas from 18 to 21. 

One year after the Uvalde tragedy, Gutierrez sat down with NBC 5’s Brian Curtis for a wide-ranging conversation. Be advised, this story includes graphic details from the investigation into the shooting. Watch the full interview in the video player below.

Uvalde School Shooting
