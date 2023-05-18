Last Year's Top Baby Names in Texas Revealed

The names have literally been counted in Texas. The Social Security Administration released the official list of the Top Five Baby Names in Texas for 2022.

Olivia holds on to the top stop for girls. The name unseated Emma in 2019 and has remained the top pick for parents for three years straight. Olivia has been the most popular name nationwide as well, followed by Emma.

In Texas, the top five female names remained unchanged from 2021 and 2020, and the same five names appeared on the list in 2019 with Isabella and Mia ahead of Camila.

Top 5 Baby Girl Names in Texas in 2022

Olivia Emma Camila Isabella Mia

Liam has been the go-to name for boys since 2018, followed by Noah which was No. 1 in 2017. The same trend is true nationwide.

Mateo moved up one spot to third, followed by Sebastian. Santiago moved up as Elijah fell out of the Top Five names in Texas.

Top 5 Baby Boy Names in Texas in 2022

Liam Noah Mateo Sebastian Santiago

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880 which can all be checked out online. At the time of a child's birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child's Social Security card, thus making Social Security America's source for the most popular baby names.