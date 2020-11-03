Southeast Texas

Last Evacuation From Southeast Texas Train Derailment Lifted

By The Associated Press

The last evacuation order has been lifted from the Southeast Texas vicinity of a freight train derailment that occurred last week, officials said Monday.

Schools near the derailment site will reopen Tuesday for the first time since they were closed after the Thursday morning derailment near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border, Orange County officials said.

There were no reports of injuries from the accident on the Kansas City Southern line, but the leakage of corrosive material prompted the evacuation order.

