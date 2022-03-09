Ken Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Transgender Protections

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an amended lawsuit against the United States Department of Health in response to new guidance from the Biden Administration that empowers the federal government to withhold funding if states misinterpret federal acts.

The lawsuit comes after Paxton sought to investigate the family of transgender children into whether medical treatment for the child was considered “abuse,” which may violate federal law after President Biden enacted federal protections last June for transgender Americans including discrimination protection on dress codes, bathroom use and pronoun usage based on a person’s gender identity.

“The federal government does not have the authority to govern the medical profession and set family policies, including what may constitute child abuse in state family law courts,” Paxton said in a statement. “It is time for the Biden Administration to quit forcing their political agenda. This is about the safety of children. It is time to put their well-being first.”

Both Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lost an appeal Wednesday over their investigation into one Texas family and their transgender child.