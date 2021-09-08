Kansas Man Walks 2,500 Miles for Homeless

A Wichita, Kansas man is walking across the country to help people who are homeless.

Andrew Kivett started his 2,500 mile journey in Tybee Island, Georgia on July 23 and hopes to end in Santa Monica, California. He teamed up with a nonprofit called Shower Up. It provides mobile showers for the homeless. The organization currently has locations in four cities across the country and Kivett hopes this walk will help them expand.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In just 47 days, he has already walked 1,100 miles and crossed four states.

“The first couple of weeks were the hardest,” Kivett said. “I walked every day for a year preparing for this trip. I still get random pains and aches, but I push through it and keep going. The initial motivating was two years ago when I met Mike Posner while he was walking across the country. I walked with him for a few days. It wasn’t until a week or two into the walk, where I hadn’t showered in five days and the showers were on my mind. I've also had a few experiences where I was mistaken as homeless and not treated very well. Those things together made me remember ShowerUp I figured I've been shown kindness I wanted to give back.”

Those acts of kindness come in different forms, including a Louisiana Sergeant stopping to help him find shelter in the middle of the night to a Fort Worth man who took his lucky hat and gave it to Kivett.

“There is a lot more really great people out there that are willing to go above and beyond to help people they don't know than I thought there were.”

You can follow Kivett’s journey on his Instagram page.