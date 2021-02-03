Planned Parenthood

Judge Pauses Texas' Plan to End Planned Parenthood Funding

Texas' longtime effort to end Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood is on hold again

By The Associated Press

A court gavel.

Texas' longtime effort to end Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood is on hold again after a judge Wednesday blocked the state from moving ahead for now.

Planned Parenthood says more than 8,000 low-income residents would lose access to non-abortion health services at its clinics if Texas succeeds.

The temporary restraining order issued by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble was handed down as the state planned to exclude Planned Parenthood from the program starting this week. A court hearing is now set for later this month.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection 36 mins ago

Border Agents Detain Mother, Newborn In Texas For 5 Days

Houston 5 hours ago

2021 Houston Rodeo Canceled Due to Ongoing Pandemic

Opponents of legal abortion have long sought to deny federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

A federal appeals court ruled last year that Texas could remove Planned Parenthood from the program. Planned Parenthood now claims the state has not followed the proper procedure to do so.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Planned ParenthoodtexasMedicaidfunding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us