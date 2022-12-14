Inmate Fatally Shot Trying to Escape During Doctor Visit

A Hays County corrections officer is on leave after shooting an inmate who tried to escape while receiving medical treatment, KXAN-TV reports.

KXAN reported the Hays County Sheriff's Office transported an inmate to Seton Hospital in Kyle for medical treatment. At some point during the appointment, the inmate assaulted the officer and tried to run out of the emergency room.

The officer shot the inmate at least once, the sheriff's office said. Medical staff at the hospital provided medical care, but the inmate died.

According to the sheriff's department, the unnamed inmate was in custody on a number of charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest/detention.

The inmate has not yet been publicly identified.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.