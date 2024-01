The state's largest city ushered in a new mayor along with the new year on Monday.

Former Texas State Sen. John Whitmire took the oath of office just a minute after midnight, becoming the city's 63rd mayor.

I step into a new era as Houston's 63rd Mayor. Just after midnight, I was sworn in, surrounded by my family and friends. Today marks the start of progression and unity! Happy New Year 🎊🤝 #HoustonMayorWhitmire 🏛️🌆 pic.twitter.com/kAnzYK4J23 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) January 1, 2024

A half an hour after he was sworn in, Whitmire teamed up with the Houston Police to respond to crime scenes.

Whitmire's campaign was built around a promise to make the city safer.