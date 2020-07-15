Houston ISD to Hold Online-Only Classes for at Least First Six Weeks of School Year

Students in Texas' largest school district will conduct online-only learning until at least mid-October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston ISD's superintendent announced Wednesday.

The district will begin school virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and continue that way for the first six weeks of the school year -- through Friday, Oct. 16 -- according to superintendent Grenita Lathan.

In-person classes are slated to begin the following Monday, Oct. 19, but that date is subject to change to COVID-19 conditions in Houston, the district said.

Parents will also have the option to select virtual learning for the entire first semester, which ends Jan. 29.

In North Texas, Denton, Garland and Lewisville ISDs have all announced delays in bringing students back to campus.

Denton ISD pushed its start date from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26., while Lewisville schools will start Aug. 19 instead of Aug. 12. Garland ISD will hold class virtually for three weeks starting Aug. 10.

Tuesday, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he was not optimistic the district would be prepared to open in-person or online by its scheduled start date of Aug. 17.

Dallas ISD may need more time to prepare for the first day of school, whether it’s online or in-person, the district’s superintendent says. NBC 5’s Wayne Carter reports.

Another of the state's largest school districts, Austin ISD, announced Tuesday it would hold classes online for the first three weeks of school, beginning Aug. 18.