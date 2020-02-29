Houston

Houston Boil Order Lifted After Water Deemed to Be Safe

KPRC-TV

A boil order for most of Houston that was issued after a water main ruptured was lifted Saturday morning.

City officials said test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink.

The boil order was issued Thursday after a water main broke while a contractor was working on it. It flooded a section of highway and caused water pressure to drop. The water issues led to the closure of schools, courts and some businesses and medical facilities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the rupture in the 35-year-old main was an example of the need for infrastructure improvements and that crews would work through the weekend to repair the line.

Houston
