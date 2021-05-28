San Antonio

Head Found in Louisiana Identified as Texas Woman Missing Since 2017

Dental records confirm the remains as woman from San Antonio who has been missing for several years

NBC 5 News

A head found along a highway near the Louisiana coast three years ago has been identified as that of a Texas woman who was last seen in 2017.

Investigators used dental records to identify the dead person as Sally Ann Hines, 58, of San Antonio, news outlets reported.

Police had received a tip recently about a missing person who looked like a computer-generated image of the head, said Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson.

Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017.

A crew picking up litter found the head on Louisiana 27 between Hackberry and Holly Beach on March 1, 2018.

