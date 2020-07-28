Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the application deadline for the federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The deadline will be extended to Aug. 21 in order to ensure that eligible families have more time to apply.

The Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a one-time benefit of $285 per eligible child. It can be used in the same way that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits pay for groceries.

Eligible families are those with children who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program due to school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.