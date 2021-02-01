Gov. Greg Abbott to Give State of the State Address on Monday

Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott will give an update on his priorities for the year in the State of the State address on Monday.

The hour-long speech will focus on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state, reopening businesses that closed because of the pandemic, and funding for public schools.

He is also expected to list his most important "emergency issues" that he wants state lawmakers to address during the legislative session.

The State of the State address is set to start at 7 p.m.

