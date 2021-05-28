Gov. Abbott Signs Law Banning Texas Police From Working With Reality TV

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning law enforcement agencies in Texas from participating and contracting with reality television shows, KXAN-TV reported.

According to KXAN, the bill goes into effect immediately.

House Bill 54 is also known as Javier Ambler’s Law. It was named after a man who died in police custody after an encounter with Williamson County sheriff’s deputies in March 2019, KXAN reported.

According to KXAN, cameras for the show “Live PD” captured the encounter with deputies, but the footage was never aired.

While the Williamson County Sheriff's Department was on the show, one man died and another was seriously injured during encounters with deputies, KXAN reported.

The A&E reality show has since been canceled.

State Rep. James Talarico, introduced the legislation after Ambler’s death.

The bill passed through the House in April, and it passed in the Senate two weeks ago.

