Harris County

‘Go Away or I'll Kill You Too:' Girl Sexually Assaulted, Rescues Niece After 3 Teens Killed

Man kills himself after police say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and killed two of her sisters and their friend

By NBC 5 Staff

KPRC

A 12-year-old girl and her 1-year-old niece are the only survivors after a Houston-area man fatally shot three teenage girls before killing himself Saturday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old girl told police she'd been sexually assaulted by her mother's live-in boyfriend and that he'd shot her two sisters and a friend inside their house.

Telemundo Houston reported the girl grabbed her 1-year-old niece and ran naked from her Galena Park home after the man told her, "Go, otherwise I'm going to kill you too." The girl was found running through the neighborhood by a woman who called the police after the child told her what happened.

Gonzalez said Galena Park Police searched the home and found the bodies of two sisters, ages 19 and 13, and their 14-year-old friend, along with a 38-year-old man who was dead from an apparent suicide.

The 19-year-old, who was six months pregnant, was the mother of the 1-year-old girl rescued from the home.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported that detectives said the woman's boyfriend grew jealous after another man spoke to her and that he'd been suspected of drinking all day. The mother was not home when he fatally shot her daughters and their friend.

The teens were remembered in a vigil on Sunday. A woman who said two of the victims were her nieces stood next to their mother at the vigil.

“They were happy girls. They were always smiling. Even if I feel bad, they always had a positive comment,” the woman said.

While the names of those involved have been released, they are not included in this report in an attempt to protect the identity of the 12-year-old victim.

