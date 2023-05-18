farming

Fire That Killed Nearly 20,000 Cows at Texas Dairy Farm Ignited By Manure Hauler

One employee was critically injured in an explosion and fire at the Southfork Dairy in Dimmitt, Texas in April

By Associated Press

Castro County Sheriff's Office

A fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck cleaning part of the massive barn, according to state investigators.

A State Fire Marshal report of the April 10 fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm about 50 miles southwest of Amarillo did not determine what caused the engine fire, but found there was “no intentional act to cause a failure." The April 24 report said the investigation was closed.

A worker driving the truck through a section of the 2 million-square-foot barn told investigators he noticed what he first thought was steam coming from the engine compartment. He tried to drive out of the barn when he realized it was a fire, but couldn't make it.

The driver said he tried to put out the fire with two extinguishers but failed. Several other employees told investigators they rushed to help, but the fire quickly spread.

The report noted the dairy farm had a second manure hauling truck on the property outside of the barn. A dairy manager told investigators it too had previously burned. The report noted burn marks near the engine compartment consistent with the truck fire inside the barn.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, the number of cattle killed made the incident the deadliest barn fire involving cattle recorded since the organization began tracking barn fires in 2013.

KCBD
A barn and hay smolder at the Southfork Dairy Fire in Dimmit, Texas after an explosion and massive fire on April 11, 2023 critically injured one person and killed as many as 18,000 dairy cows.

This article tagged under:

farmingLubbockAmarillo
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us