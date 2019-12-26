El Paso

Family Safe After 24 Hours Stranded in Colorado Mountains

Authorities say a family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado

Drivers make their way along slick and snowy roads
Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

Drivers make their way along slick and snowy roads on November 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. A strong winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on the city.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado when their rental truck became stuck on a snow-covered forest road, authorities said.

A husband and wife in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rental truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood, about 20 miles northwest of Telluride, according to a statement from the San Miguel County sheriff's office.

Officials did not release their names.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Simone Biles 1 hour ago

Simone Soars: Biles Named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

texas 21 hours ago

Texas Man Returns to Chicago Home After Suffering Injuries

The family became stuck Monday morning after relying on a GPS for their route through the San Juan National Forest from Durango to Norwood, the man told authorities.

They unsuccessfully tried to dig out the truck, then ran the engine and covered themselves in furniture blankets for warmth overnight, according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday morning, they wrapped their sneakers in shipping plastic and tried to walk out along through the U.S. Forest Service road. They had walked a couple of miles when their truck was spotted by an aircraft piloted by Undersheriff Eric Berg.

They were rescued near Belmear Mountain, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Norwood.

Sheriff Bill Masters said electronic GPS systems aren't always the best guide. "At this time of year especially, roads like these are not always passable," he said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

El PasotexasColoradoSnow
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us