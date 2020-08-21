Explosion Rocks Corpus Christi Port District

Firefighters in Corpus Christi responded Friday to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

A fire was reported about 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city and crews were on the scene, according to KRIS-TV, the local NBC affiliate station. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Rocha did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and it was not immediately clear what exploded or if there were any injuries.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.