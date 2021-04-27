ERCOT

ERCOT Board of Directors Selects Interim President

The new interim president will begin on May 4

By Logan McElroy

The ERCOT board of directors selected its interim president and CEO Tuesday after the 60-day period following the firing of Bill Magness in March in the wake of February's winter storm.

Brad Jones will take on the interim position on May 4 with a term that lasts up to one year until the permanent position is filled.

"The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations," ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter said. "He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission."

Jones has more than three decades of experience, including a role as ERCOT vice president of commercial operations.

In addition to that work, Jones has served as president and CEO of the New York Independent System Operations, chairman of the Edison Electric Institute's Executive Advisory Committee and a board member for the Gulf Coast Power Association.

Jones is a University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Tech alum, with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in business administration.

"I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad's caliber as interim CEO," Texas Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake said. "He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve."

