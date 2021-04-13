ERCOT

ERCOT Asks Texans to Conserve Energy as Demand Rises

The organization said it did not expect power outages Tuesday

NBC 5 News

The organization that manages the state's power grid is calling on Texans to conserve energy Tuesday afternoon and evening as demand nears the available supply.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas tweeted at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday asking consumers and businesses to reduce their power usage into the evening.

High temperatures across much of North Texas Tuesday afternoon were in the upper 70s and low 80s.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said in a statement. “Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

