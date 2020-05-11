Driver Plows Through Houston National Cemetery

People on social media shared video of a woman driving over graves at the Houston National Cemetery on Mother's Day.

Video recorded from those at the site showed a red SUV driving over graves of veterans.

The incident happened on Sunday, Mother's Day, as families were visiting loved ones and to see the Lone Star Museum flyover.

It has been reported that people yelled at the driver to stop.

One woman tweeted she had to stand on her grandfather's grave to protect it.

Witnesses said it appeared the woman was in a rush to leave to avoid traffic.

It's unclear what charges she will face if caught.