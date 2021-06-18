DMV Warns Texans About Suspicious Emails and Text Messages

The Department Motor Vehicles is warning Texans that some citizens have received emails and texts claiming to come from the DMV.

According to the department, these messages are not from the Texas DMV and are actually sent by cybercriminals attempting to gain access to private information or to deliver harmful files to your computer.

The DMV said that Texans should not click any links provided in a suspicious email or text message.

The Texas DMV will never reach out directly via email or text requesting any personal information, the department said.

According to the Texas DMV, anyone who receives a suspicious text message should do the following things:

Do not click on any links.

Do not reply.

Block the sender on your phone.

Delete the text message.

Report the text message to your cell carrier.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email should take these steps:

Do not click on any links or open attachments.

Hover over the link with your mouse to see if it points to a legitimate address.

Do not reply.

The DMV said if an email or text message appearing to come from Texas DMV seems out of the ordinary or too good to be true, the recipient should use good judgment and contact the Texas DMV directly if any message seems suspicious.