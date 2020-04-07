Austin

Dead Man Found on the Grounds of the Texas State Capitol, DPS Says

texas capitol building
Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

A dead man was found Monday on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol, authorities say.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the man's death after a security guard encountered the body near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Capitol Complex, according to a statement from the the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building.

The agency did not identify the man nor say what caused his death.

Sgt. Victor Taylor said the man was not a state employee and that it is typical for the Rangers to investigate potential crimes on the Capitol grounds.

