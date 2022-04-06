Crash Sends San Antonio Fire Truck Into Apartment Building, Displacing 17 Residents

A fire truck crashed into an apartment complex in San Antonio Tuesday night after colliding with a car, leaving more than a dozen people forced from their homes.

WOAI-TV reports it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

The city's fire chief says firefighters were responding to a call when they were struck by a speeding car. The impact sent the fire truck crashing into an adjacent apartment building.

The truck ended up taking out a staircase to second-floor units. Video from the scene showed firefighters leading second-floor residents down ladders to safety.

''The one occupant that was in the apartment with the most damage, she and her husband and child had just gone to bed," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. "So, you can imagine if this had been a couple of hours earlier, or someone was standing on the corner, there could've been multiple tragedies tonight. But we avoided those so we're very happy about that."

Despite the damage, no one was hurt.

A total of eight units were affected by the crash, Hood said. The American Red Cross was helping the 17 people who had to leave their homes.