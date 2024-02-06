Houston

‘Connie' the Houston shipping container dog is headed to Maryland for adoption

The dog was rescued after being trapped for more than a week inside a shipping container at the Port of Houston

Tens of thousands of shipping containers move through the Port of Houston. So members of the U.S. Coast Guard say it's a miracle they found Connie in one of them.

“If we didn’t find her that day she wouldn’t have been found at all, that’s what I think,” said Marine Science Technician 2nd class Ryan McMahon.

A team of U.S. Coast Guard members were conducting their daily inspections at the port when they heard Connie calling out for help. They could hear her banging from inside a shipping container that was four stories up.

A crane was used to bring the container down to the ground, and when the door opened, a very sweet and friendly dog popped out.

She now has a new “leash” on life.

Connie is living with a foster family waiting to start her new life in Maryland at Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

“She’s been great, I have 4 kids, 2 dogs a great Dane and a Pitbull mix and she’s been great with them and a cat so whoever is going to adopt her hit the jackpot,” foster Jennifer Wendeburg told KPRC-TV.

Connie's scheduled to take a private plane to Maryland on Feb. 7 where a long list of folks are waiting to give her a forever home.

