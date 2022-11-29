Coming Up: PUCT, ERCOT to Deliver Briefing on Power Grid's Readiness

We're hoping to learn more Tuesday about how well the Texas power grid is prepared to handle another cold winter.

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Pablo Vargas, will provide a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the grid's readiness.

An October 2022 report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the grid should be able to meet demand under normal conditions, but that there were concerns about its ability to do that in extreme weather as we saw in February 2021.

That winter storm plunged millions of Texans into darkness when providers scrambled to keep the grid from collapsing.

After the 2021 storm, lawmakers passed new regulations forcing electricity providers to protect their equipment in extreme weather. The update on just how much the state is protecting that equipment is happening in Austin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A live stream of the briefing will be available in the player at the top of this page.

NBC 5 Investigates looked into what caused the massive power outages during the 2021 storm and revealed possible solutions in a streaming series called "Powerless" available here.