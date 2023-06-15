Lt. Gov. calls on Gov. Abbott, Texas House to support Senate plan to lower property taxes

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday called on Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas House to support the Senate's plan to lower property taxes.

The Republican lieutenant governor has been embroiled in a spat with the governor and House Speaker Dade Phelan since the end of the regular session after the governor said the House had the best plan for lowering property taxes during the first special session.

Patrick, who leads the Texas Senate, criticized the House for gaveling out of the session last month after putting up a property tax bill that only includes compression and not the previously passed increased homestead exemption of $100,000.

He added a chamber isn't allowed to sine die without approval from the other chamber and that the House left the session without Senate approval.

The Senate plan to lower property taxes for homeowners uses both compression of the school M&O tax and also includes increasing the homestead exemption to $100,000. The House plan does not include any additional homestead exemption and spreads the $17.6 billion of relief across both residential and commercial property owners.

"Our plan is the fairest to every homeowner," Patrick has said, adding his plan would save homeowners more money and the homestead exemption was previously passed by the House by a vote of 147-0.

Abbott, meanwhile, has said he'd call "special session after special session until a solution is reached."

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.