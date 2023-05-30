Texas House Passes Property Tax Cuts, Adjourns Special Session

Texas lawmakers were back at the state capitol Tuesday arguing over how to lower property taxes.

By day's end, the House had adjourned and the Senate was in recess after passing differing plans.

The Republican-controlled legislature failed to provide property tax relief to Texans in the regular session, arguing over homestead exemptions, school tax rates and appraisal caps.

On Tuesday both chambers filed legislation picking up where they left off, hours after Governor Greg Abbott ordered a special session to cut property tax rates “solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate.”

On Tuesday morning Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, speaking at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, said any relief must also include homestead exemptions.

The Senate then passed a property tax relief bill that included property tax compression and homestead exemption, before recessing until Friday.

“I have been crystal-clear that taxpayers deserve to receive the largest property tax cuts in Texas history, and SB 1 delivers on that promise sustainably and responsibly,” Patrick said in a statement.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the House passed its own property tax relief bill and border security bill before House Speaker Dade Phelan adjourned the special session.

“I want to thank Governor Abbott for his leadership and willingness to work with the House as we negotiated on these issues. His special session call gave us clear-cut direction to buy down property taxes using tax compression, and the passage of today’s legislation fulfills that call,” Phelan said in a statement.

Governor Abbott immediately praised the House’s version posting on Twitter, “It provides more property tax cuts than any other proposal at this time. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk. ”

Today, the Texas House passed HB 1/HJR 1 for substantial property tax cuts.



It provides more property tax cuts than any other proposal at this time.



Over 30 homeowner, consumer, and business groups across Texas support it.



I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk. pic.twitter.com/mkFm7axbI6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 31, 2023

All of this comes hours after Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blasted House Speaker Dan Phelan.

Speaking at the Texas Public Policy Foundation Tuesday morning, Patrick said he blamed Phelan for failing to resolve the issue during the regular session.

“I’m tired of the dysfunction in the House,” said Patrick during a talk at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “This should be easy. It’s three Republican leaders. I shouldn’t need to take Tylenol three times a day.”