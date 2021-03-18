Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on $16B in Utility Charges Related to Winter Storm

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Live video of the news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page.

Patrick has not said what he plans to discuss, but he's recently been working to correct charges related to last month's winter storm.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Earlier this week it took the Texas Senate less than three hours to file and completely pass a bill that would allow Texas' Public Utilities Commission to reclaim $16 billion in charges for wholesale electricity incurred during the state’s power outage last month.

According to the Independent Market Monitor, ERCOT incorrectly extended that pricing intervention after the power shortage had ended, according to a statement from the Lt. Governor's office.