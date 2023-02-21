COMING UP: Gov. Abbott Border Security Round Table

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a round table discussion Tuesday afternoon followed by a press conference at 2 p.m.

The round table discussion will be with state officials and law enforcement to discuss ways to secure the Texas southern border.

The governor's news conference will be streamed in the player at the top of this page.

Abbott will be joined by State Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Fort Worth, Dist. 22), State Rep. Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande City, Dist. 31), Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Border Czar Mike Banks.

Security on the southern border has been an ongoing topic throughout Abbott's term in office.