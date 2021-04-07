border crisis

Coming Up: Gov. Abbott Announces ‘Major' Update on ‘Unaccompanied Minor Crisis'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday afternoon he would hold a news conference at about 5:30 p.m. to announce a major development in the "unaccompanied minor crisis."

Abbott has been critical of President Joe Biden and his administration's border policies that Abbott says has resulted in thousands of unaccompanied children crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

Several thousand of those children are being temporarily housed in Dallas as well as other improvised shelters around the state as well as in federal shelters along the border.

The news conference is expected to begin at about 5:30 p.m. and live video will appear in the player above.

