Coming Up: Dan Patrick Proposes Plan to Ban Critical Race Theory in State Schools

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) plans to announce Friday morning plans to ban the teaching of critical race theory in publicly funded state colleges and universities.

In a statement from his office on Thursday, Patrick said he plans to hold a news conference Friday morning to "address the action he plans to take during the upcoming 88th Legislative Session following news that the University of Texas at Austin's Faculty Council passed a resolution supporting the teaching of Critical Race Theory."

After the Austin American-Statesman reported UT Faculty Council passed a resolution supporting the freedom to teach critical race theory, Patrick tweeted his intent to use legislation to prevent it from being taught at the university level.

I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT. https://t.co/2W7mb3RVuN — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 15, 2022

Patrick's tweet also caused concern among some UT faculty who questioned the purpose of the university think-tank referenced by the lieutenant governor in his tweet -- the Liberty Institute. Faculty members have asked the university for clarification on the purpose of the institute in response.

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society. The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological. Read more about CRT here.