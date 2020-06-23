CENTRAL TEXAS

Central Texas Police Shoot, Kill Quadruple Stabbing Suspect

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

Police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in a Central Texas city early Monday, authorities said.

KBTX-TV reported that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. in Giddings, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Austin. Authorities were investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks.

Giddings police fatally shot the suspect, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Cockrell confirmed that four people were hurt but referred other questions about the stabbings and a motive to Giddings police. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Authorities have not released any information on the conditions or identities of the stabbing victims.

