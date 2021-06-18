Bryan

Brazos Valley Man Indicted in Deadly Shooting at Cabinet Business

The charges stem from an April shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan

Bryan Police Department officers maintain a perimeter near the scene of a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on April 8, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. According to reports, a suspect is now in custody after one person was killed and five others were wounded in the shooting.
Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

A Texas man has been indicted on charges of murder and assault for allegedly opening fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one man and wounding five other employees.

A Brazos County grand jury handed up the murder charge against Larry Bollin on Thursday, along with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Jessica Escue, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney's office.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The charges stem from an April shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

Bollin, 27, is accused shooting his colleagues, fleeing and then shooting and wounding a state trooper in a neighboring county as authorities searched for him.

larry bollin
NBC 5 News
Larry Winston Bollin is facing a murder charge following a shooting in Bryan, Texas, Thursday, April 9, 2021.

He was being held Friday in a Brazos County jail on a $3.2 million bond.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Cybercrime 3 hours ago

DMV Warns Texans About Suspicious Emails and Text Messages

crime 16 hours ago

Authorities Say Boy's Accidental Shooting Lead to Arrest in Fatal Houston Shooting

Bollin's attorney, Craig Greaves, declined to comment on the indictment. He previously said harassments from his client's colleagues may have motivated the shooting.

Bollin is also charged with attempted capital murder in Grimes County for the shooting of the state trooper.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bryan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us