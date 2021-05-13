Immigration

Border Patrol Tent Facility in Texas Evacuated by Storm

The storm developed late Tuesday and brought overnight wind gusts over 70 mph

agente de la patrulla fronteriza vigilando a menores en centro de procesamiento

A compound of tents to detain migrant children and families was evacuated for hours when struck by fierce winds in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

All migrants at the Border Patrol’s holding center in Donna, Texas, were moved to other Border Patrol facilities in Rio Grande Valley, parent agency U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Operations resumed at the Donna Processing Facility Wednesday morning with new arrivals being admitted.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which has an adjoining tent compound designed for longer stays, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

The storm developed late Tuesday and brought overnight wind gusts over 70 mph, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers.

It was not immediately known how many migrants were evacuated by the Border Patrol. CBP said it had 421 unaccompanied children in custody as of Tuesday. The agency held more than 4,000 migrants at Donna in late March — mostly unaccompanied children and some families — in a space designed for up to 250 under pandemic guidelines.

The Biden administration dramatically reduced time in Border Patrol custody as it massively expanded its network of Health and Human Services facilities. One of its 14 emergency intake centers adjoins the Border Patrol facility in Donna. As of Tuesday, Health and Human Services had 20,519 children in its care.

