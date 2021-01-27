Border Patrol Agents Arrest 60 Undocumented Immigrants at Texas Hotel, Disrupt 4 Smuggling Events

U.S. Border Patrol agents disrupted four smuggling events in Texas within 24 hours.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a possible stash house located in Edinburg on Tuesday.

Customs and Border Protection said when agents arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and questioned the driver, who admitted to smuggling undocumented immigrants, Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents arrested the driver and one immigrant in the vehicle.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the agents returned to the original location and found five undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico at the residence.

Later that afternoon, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents encountered a similar situation while working with the McAllen Police Department, Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents apprehended four subjects in a vehicle that left a suspected stash house. Customs and Border Protection said the individuals were citizens of Mexico who had illegally entered the United States.

On Wednesday, agents received information of possible undocumented immigrants being harbored in a hotel in McAllen.

Agents, again working with the McAllen Police Department, arrived to the location and discovered 60 undocumented immigrants in eight rooms, Customs and Border Protection said.

The subjects were identified as nationals from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Agents discovered nine unaccompanied immigrants within the group.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also disrupted another failed smuggling attempt near San Manuel, Texas.

All subjects are being processed accordingly, Customs and Border Protection said.