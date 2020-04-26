Bell County

Bell County Deputy Dies When Struck by Vehicle on Interstate 35

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday

By The Associated Press

Bell County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say a Bell County sheriff's deputy was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county's sheriffs department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into the county on Interstate 35.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas, said Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard.

Reinhard said Rhoden was assisting Williamson County deputies who were pursuing a vehicle on the interstate when he was struck.

Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the vehicle that was being pursued, but declined further comment and referred questions to Temple police, who are handling the investigation.

Police in Temple did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

