Lake Travis ISD announced some significant changes to its transportation services for the upcoming school year to deal with an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The district said it has done aggressive recruitment efforts and increased starting salaries to $23 per hour, but the shortage continues.

Lake Travis ISD announced in a letter to parents on Tuesday the following changes will be implemented, effective the first day of school, Aug. 16:

Students who reside outside a two-mile radius from their home campus will be provided transportation on a rotating schedule, meaning bus service will be provided one week on and one week off. Bus schedules will be posted on the Lake Travis ISD Transportation Department webpage beginning Wednesday. Multi-student households may not necessarily be assigned similar schedules.

Students who reside within a two-mile radius from their home campus will not be provided transportation; while this is not a popular decision to make, this is the most realistic option we can provide with the limited number of bus drivers currently on staff.