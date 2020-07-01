Austin City Limits Music Festival Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement on Wednesday, festival officials said that the decision to cancel the event is the "only responsible solution" in light of the spread of coronavirus in Texas.

The music festival will return to Zilker Park in Austin on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 in 2021 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, festival officials said.

Festival officials encouraged fans who have already purchased tickets to hold onto them in order to have access to next year's festival at 2019 prices.

Refunds will be available for fans who purchased their tickers directly through the festival and cannot attend next year's event, officials said.

According to festival officials, all current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with information about next year's festival and refund options.