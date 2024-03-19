A recent study by Captain Gambling revealed that 49% of Americans typically feel upset when they lose a game.

Researchers delved into which states handle defeat the best, aiming to determine the true winner in the game of losing.

Based on the study, about 15% of Americans have been in fistfights after losing a game. Over 10% of Americans oppose intentionally letting children win, yet 57% admit to doing so occasionally.

Texans are known for their fierce competitiveness and unwavering spirit, but this new survey has revealed that many residents struggle with taking an L.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The survey, involving over 2,000 participants, found that 4 in 10 Texas residents have a hard time handling defeat.

A notable 40% of Texans admitted being frustrated and disappointed when losing a game. When asked how they first respond to losing a game, most Texans revealed that they tend to laugh it off.

In a state where victory is cherished, and defeat is met with a mix of emotions, the survey results provide valuable insight into the intricate relationship between competition and resilience in the Lone Star State.

Who loses it after losing?

Researchers narrowed down where the most frustrated players in the United States are. Arkansas took the lead, with a staggering 83% of players admitting to getting upset when they lose a game.

Louisiana closely followed with 80%, and Connecticut took the third spot, with 67% of residents admitting to losing their cool when the game ends.

Bowing gracefully

According to the study, consider visiting Utah and Iowa if anyone wants to maintain harmony after a game. Only 17% of residents in these states say they feel upset when they lose, making Utahns and Iowans the most composed individuals.

New Mexico is the second calmest state, with only two out of 10 residents finding it challenging to deal with defeat.

The nationwide survey, key findings, and methodology are on Captain Gambling's site.