CosMc's, an "otherworldly" beverage-led restaurant concept owned by McDonald's, opens Tuesday in Dallas.

Diners headed to the restaurant should expect drinks made of "bold and unexpected flavor combinations" and a few savory food options.

The Dallas location was announced late last year and is the second CosMcs to open so far. The restaurant, named after a 1980s-era McDonaldland character, is located at 6033 Campbell Road and is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. for drive-through and walk-up service.

CosMc's will offer a range of lemonades and teas, blended beverages and cold coffee including Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappe, Island Pick-Me-Up Punch and McPops. Drinks can be further customized with boba, syrups and energy or vitamin C shots.

For food, diners can snack on a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces. On the sweet side, there's a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownies. There will be a few McDonald’s classics on the menu, like the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg and Bacon McMuffin with Egg.

Scott Olson | Getty Images BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 11: Customers place their orders at CosMc's, a concept restaurant recently launched by McDonald’s on December 11, 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Lines to order food and beverages at the drive-thru-only restaurant, which opened to the public late last week, have been as long as 6 hours.

Two new "otherworldly menu items" are also up for grabs -- a Beach Protein Frappe: a breezy blend of banana flavor and protein-packed whipped indulgence and a Melon Herb Chiller: a radiant fusion of watermelon and mint flavors paired with our signature lemonade and an invigorating arctic kick.

The first restaurant opened in December 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with people reportedly waiting in line for up to six hours. Aside from the current two locations, another eight restaurants are planned including one in the San Antonio area.

The CosMc character was an alien who craved McDonald's food and visited Earth to bring the famous fast food back to his home planet.

Want to explore the menu further, check out cosmcs.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and X.