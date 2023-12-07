McDonald's plans to bring CosMcs restaurant to DFW in 2024

McDonald's begins testing its new CosMc's concept this week in Ilinois with plans to bring the "otherworldly" beverage-led restaurant to North Texas next year.

The new concept, named after a 1980s-era McDonaldland character, is a limited test with only 10 pilot locations currently planned.

The first restaurant opens Friday in Bolingbrook, Illinois, but others are planned for Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio by the end of 2024. McDonald's has not said specifically where the North Texas restaurant will be located or when it will open.

Whenever they open, diners should expect drinks made of "bold and unexpected flavor combinations" and a few savory food options on the menu.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Menu (CosMc's)

CosMc's will offer a range of lemonades and teas, blended beverages and cold coffee -- "think Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew." Drinks can be further customized with boba, syrups and energy or vitamin C shots.

For food, diners will be able to snack on a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces. On the sweet side, there's a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownies. There will be a few McDonald’s classics on the menu, like the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg and Bacon McMuffin with Egg.

1980s McDonald's Commercial screenshot featuring CosMc. (McDonald's/YouTube)

The CosMc character was an alien who craved McDonald's food and visited Earth to bring the famous fast food back to his home planet.

Want to explore the menu further, check out cosmcs.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and X.