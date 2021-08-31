Amber Alert Issued in East Texas for 2 Children

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in East Texas for two children who were abducted by a 32-year-old man, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desmond Wells, 11, were last seen at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the Cherokee County city of Rusk, about 40 miles south of Tyler.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and gray or pink Nike shoes. She is white with blond hair, 5-feet 2-inches tall, has blue eyes and weighs 109 pounds.

Desmond was last seen wearing a blue or black T-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots. He is white with blond hair, 5-feet 5-inches tall, has brown eyes and weighs 154 pounds.

The alert said Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, is wanted in connection with their abduction, DPS said. He is white, 5-feet 10-inches tall, has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 160 pounds. Schmidt is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

The three were last seen in the 11200 block of U.S. 84 West, on the east side of the city of Rusk.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.