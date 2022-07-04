Amber Alert Issued for Two Teenage Girls Last Seen in Central Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for two teens who were last seen on Wednesday in McGregor, Texas, near Waco.

According to the McGregor Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Aysha Lynn Cross who is 5’2” and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Cross is described as having black hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing, police said

Police said they are also searching for 14-year-old Emilee Solomon who is 5’1” and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

According to police, Solomon has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

The two girls were last seen near 1410 West 7th Street and the 900 block of West 10th Street in McGregor at approximately 3 p.m. on June 29.

Police said law enforcement officials believe these teens to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call 911 or contact the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.