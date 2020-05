Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy last seen south of San Antonio Saturday morning.

Officials are searching for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins, 1, and Catherine Ocon, 28. Ocon is said to be driving a blue 1999 Plymouth Voyager with Texas license plate LSJ8380.

Collins was last seen in the 30 block of Mobile Home Alley in Poteet at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office at 830-769-3434.