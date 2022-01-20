Amber Alert Issued for Central Texas Teen

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Buda, Texas, about 30 minutes south of Austin.

The girl, identified as Hillary Salcedo, is described as a Hispanic female, weighing 105 pounds, 5'4" tall, red or auburn hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

She was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills Road in Buda, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.

It's believed that Salcedo is with Hector Avila, a 28-year-old Hispanic man, who weighs 130 pounds and is 4'9" tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided for Avila, but investigators said he has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call 911 immediately.