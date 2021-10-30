Take a Look Inside One of the Oldest, Most Haunted Bars in Texas

In the center of Market Street in Houston lies La Carafe, the oldest commercial building in Houston. Some say the bar, which was built in the 1800s, is the most haunted building in Houston.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KIAH-TV, the building has served many different purposes during its long history. It was apothecary and later a bakery before becoming La Carafe in 1955.

The bar is known for its selection of drinks, unique atmosphere, and ghost sightings. Guests claim to have caught glimpses of the resident ghosts in mirrors and heard their creaky footsteps on the hardwood floors.

