Greg Abbott

Abbott Says He Finds Vetting of Texas National Guard Ahead of Inauguration ‘Offensive'

There are about 1,000 Texas National Guard members in Washington for the inauguration, Abbott says

greg abbott
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he finds it "offensive" that the FBI is vetting National Guard members, including those from Texas, in Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

"No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard," Abbott wrote in a tweet Monday night.

There are approximately 25,000 National Guard members in Washington to secure the inauguration, including about 1,000 from Texas, in response to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Abbott wrote he would not deploy the Texas National Guard to Washington again if they are vetted ahead of the inauguration.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches.

So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn't flagged any issues that they were aware of.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Texas Reports 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 More Deaths

Austin Jan 18

Texas Capitol Stays Quiet Despite Fears of Weekend Violence

In a situation like this one, FBI vetting would involve running peoples' names through databases and watchlists maintained by the bureau to see if anything alarming comes up, according to The Associated Press. That could include involvement in prior investigations or terrorism-related concerns, said David Gomez, a former FBI national security supervisor in Seattle.

This article tagged under:

Greg AbbottInauguration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us