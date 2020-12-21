vehicle registration

Abbott Lifts Temporary Waiver of Vehicle Title and Registration in Texas

Residents have until April 14, 2021 to complete overdue transactions

Getty Images

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end on April 14, 2021.

According to Abbott's office, the Dallas County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is ready to serve motorists who have until then to complete their transactions. 

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew prior to April 14, 2021.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

la marque 14 mins ago

Texas Police Release Video of Cop Fatally Shooting Black Man

burnet 1 hour ago

Lake Buchanan Designated as “Infested” With Zebra Mussels

Abbott's office said it is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.

This article tagged under:

vehicle registrationGreg Abbott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us