Abbott Lifts Temporary Waiver of Vehicle Title and Registration in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end on April 14, 2021.

According to Abbott's office, the Dallas County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is ready to serve motorists who have until then to complete their transactions.

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew prior to April 14, 2021.

Abbott's office said it is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.