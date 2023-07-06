Texas Lottery

$95 million Lotto Texas jackpot claimed by New Jersey partnership

The winning ticket was purchased in Colleyville through a courier service

By NBCDFW Staff

A $95 million Texas Lotto ticket sold in April was claimed by a New Jersey partnership.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous under state law, according to a statement from the Texas Lottery Commission.

It was claimed under the business Rook TX LP, in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The claimant chose the cash prize, which was around $57 million before taxes.

The ticket was purchased in Colleyville at Hooked on MT, a lottery courier service. Lottery courier services are third-party companies that purchase tickets on behalf of Texas Lottery players and deliver them digitally to players via third-party apps.

A bill introduced in April sought to ban the use of smartphones and apps to order lottery tickets. The bill was passed through the Texas Senate but didn't reach the House floor during the regular legislative session.

The winning ticket had self-picked numbers and matched all six winning numbers drawn. It took seven months and 93 drawings to get a winner for the state's largest jackpot in years.

